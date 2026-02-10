One Knoxville SC Announces a Landmark Title & Marquee Partnership with Regions Bank

Published on February 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville Sporting Club today announced a landmark, multi-year title and marquee sponsorship agreement with Regions Bank, positioning one of the nation's leading financial institutions at the center of the Club's competitive, commercial, and community growth.

The agreement establishes Regions Bank as the Exclusive Title Partner of One Knoxville Sporting Club, Front-of-Kit Partner across all first-team and youth uniforms, and a central collaborator in the Club's expanding business, in-stadium, and community engagement platforms. The partnership represents the most comprehensive and significant commercial agreement in the Club's history and underscores One Knoxville SC's continued momentum as a rising force in American soccer.

"This partnership with Regions Bank is transformational for our Club," said Amir Rabiei, VP of Partnerships, One Knoxville SC. "Regions is not only placing its brand at the heart of everything we do on the pitch, but also aligning with our long-term vision to grow the game, invest in youth, and strengthen Knoxville's business and civic community off the pitch. This is a statement partnership - one that reflects both ambition and belief in where One Knoxville SC is headed."

Since its founding, One Knoxville SC has focused on building a club that reflects the ambition and momentum of its city. The partnership with Regions Bank accelerates that vision, providing the foundation to expand the club's reach, visibility, and impact locally, regionally, and nationally.

"At Regions Bank, we believe in building stronger communities by supporting opportunities that bring people together," said Rob Stivers, Knoxville market executive for Regions Bank. "Our work with One Knoxville Sporting Club reflects Regions' commitment to Knoxville's growth, its vibrant culture, and our shared passion for teamwork and excellence. We're proud to stand alongside One Knoxville SC as the club continues to elevate the game and inspire our region."

Beginning in the 2026 season, Regions Bank will embed itself in the fabric-literally-of One Knoxville SC appearing as the Front-of-Kit partner on all official jerseys.

Jerseys will be made for sale in-store and online.

In 2027, the partnership expands to the next generation, with Regions Bank becoming the Title and Presenting Partner of the One Knoxville SC Youth Club. Regions will receive Front-of-Kit placement on all Youth Club jerseys, reflecting a joint investment in the next generation. By supporting youth players and their families, the partnership helps ensure that soccer remains accessible, aspirational, and rooted in the community it represents.

Beyond the pitch at Covenant Health Park, Regions Bank becomes the Presenting Partner of the One Knoxville SC Business Alliance, a first-of-its-kind networking platform exclusively uniting the Club's key partners and regional business leaders.

The partnership strengthens One Knoxville SC's role as a convener of business and civic leadership. Through collaborative initiatives and year-round engagement, Regions Bank and the Club will help foster meaningful relationships across Knoxville's business community, supporting shared growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving market.

At the center of major soccer moments in Knoxville, you will find Regions Bank also serving as the Supporting Partner for all One Knoxville SC's World Cup activations tied to the tournament. One Knoxville SC, in partnership with Regions Bank, will host a summer-long fanzone at Kern's Food Hall where fans can enjoy the summer of soccer with live watch parties of all tournament games, local live music, exclusive merchandise, giveaways, sweepstakes, games for all and more!

From financial education activities and fan engagement to experiential incentives and account-driven campaigns, Regions will be consistently positioned in front of one of the fastest-growing sports audiences in the country.

"One of the most meaningful ways we uplift financial wellness in our communities is by empowering people of every generation to build confidence in their finances-whether they're saving for the future, navigating life's challenges, or growing the small businesses that fuel our neighborhoods," said Stivers. "Through programs like Regions Next Step®, offered year-round online, and personalized Regions Greenprint® plans created by bankers in our branches, we're helping people discover what's possible and chart a path toward their own dreams. And this support is available free to anyone who wants to move forward, no matter where they bank."

As One Knoxville SC continues to mature as an organization, partnerships like this one enable the Club to operate with greater stability, ambition, and purpose - laying the groundwork for sustained success and deeper roots within the city it represents.

This multi-year agreement reflects a long-term vision shared by both organizations: to build something enduring, inclusive, and impactful. As One Knoxville SC enters its next phase, the partnership with Regions Bank stands as a clear signal of confidence - in the Club, in the city, and in the future of soccer in East Tennessee.







