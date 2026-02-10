Triumph Strengthen Midfield with Deshane Beckford

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has announced the signing of forward Deshane Beckford, pending league and federation approval.

Beckford joins the Triumph after spending the latter part of the 2025 season on loan from Hartford Athletic to Westchester SC, where he made 10 appearances, including eight starts, and logged over 700 minutes of action.

The 27-year-old has recorded 36 appearances for Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship since joining the club prior to the 2024 season, tallying four goals, one assist, and 22 chances created in league play. Known for his pace and ability to attack defenders off the dribble, Beckford has consistently provided an attacking threat from midfield.

Since making his USL Championship debut in 2019, Beckford has accumulated 133 league appearances, totaling 15 goals, 13 assists, and 94 chances created across 7,618 minutes of action. His professional experience also includes stints with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and San Antonio FC, where he was a member of the club's 2022 USL Championship title-winning squad.

Beckford began his professional career with Rio Grande Valley FC in 2019, before moving to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2021. During his time with the Switchbacks, he recorded seven goals and 11 assists across two stints, including a career-high 32 appearances in 2023 that helped guide the club to a fifth-place finish in the Western Conference and a USL Playoffs berth.

Internationally, Beckford has represented Jamaica at multiple levels. He competed for Jamaica's U17 national team from 2014-15 and later featured for the U23s, scoring three goals in three appearances. Beckford made his senior national team debut in 2022, appearing in a friendly against Peru. He also spent time on trial with West Ham United in 2015 before beginning his professional club career in the Jamaica Premier League with Montego Bay United.

With his pace, experience, and attacking quality, Beckford adds another dynamic option to the Triumph midfield as the club looks ahead to the 2026 season.







