Greenville Triumph to Open 2026 Season with Three Home Matches at Furman University's Stone Soccer Stadium

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer announced today that the Greenville Triumph will open its 2026 home campaign with three matches at Furman University's Eugene Stone Soccer Stadium, offering fans an intimate, authentic soccer experience as a prelude to the highly anticipated move to GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station in May.

The Triumph will open at Furman's Stone Soccer Stadium with three matches, all starting at 7 PM:

Saturday, 3/14 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Wednesday, 3/25 vs. New York Cosmos

Sunday, 3/29 vs. Westchester SC

Anyone placing a season ticket deposit for GE Vernova Park by February 12 will receive exclusive season ticket member pricing for the three matches at Stone Stadium, with ticket prices starting at $5 for the March 14 home opener.

After the first three matches at Furman, the Triumph will embark on a four-match road swing before returning home in style - making their long-awaited debut at GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station on May 9 against the Richmond Kickers.

Following the past three seasons at Furman's football stadium, the move to a dedicated soccer venue marks an exciting evolution in the matchday experience. Fans will be closer to the action than ever, with sightlines designed specifically for the beautiful game and an atmosphere that amplifies every chant, touch, and celebration.

"While preparing for our move to GE Vernova Park, we have worked to create the best possible soccer environment for our players and supporters," said Zach Prince, General Manager and Sporting Director of Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty.

"Playing at Stone Stadium gives our fans a true soccer environment and brings them closer to our players and the game," Prince said. "It's the perfect bridge to GE Vernova Park, and we can't wait to build momentum through these early home matches as we head toward our permanent home. We want to thank Furman AD Jason Donnelly and his staff for being such outstanding partners for these matches, and we look forward to supporting the Furman Athletics Department for years to come."

Excitement for the new era is already building among fans, with the team having received over 700 season-ticket deposits. The surge in fan commitment reflects the community's enthusiasm for both the move to BridgeWay Station and the club's continued growth.

The club looks forward to creating an exciting matchday experience at Furman that also gives fans an opportunity to learn more about what lies ahead. Fans attending matches at Furman will receive regular updates on stadium construction progress and details on the amenities taking shape at BridgeWay Station, which will seat 4,300 and have a total capacity of 6,300.

Construction at GE Vernova Park continues on schedule for the May 9 debut. The playing surface, scoreboard, video board, comfortable molded seating with armrests, and most of the east-side construction will be complete in time for the home opener. Construction on the west side of the stadium will continue throughout 2026.

Pricing for season tickets to GE Vernova Park and seat selection will take place in the coming days.

To join us for a match at Eugene Stone Stadium, visit Events by Greenville Pro Soccer | viven. To stay informed about progress on GE Vernova Park and the latest schedule updates, visit www.greenvilletriumph.com.







