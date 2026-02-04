Greenville Triumph SC Sign Forward Azaad Liadi

Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC announced today the signing of forward Azaad Liadi, pending league and federation approval.

Liadi most recently spent the 2025 season on loan from Lexington SC to Portland Hearts of Pine, where he appeared in 14 matches, logging 845 minutes and scoring three goals.

Liadi began his professional career with FC Tucson in USL League One in 2020 before joining South Georgia Tormenta FC, where he recorded nine goals in 27 appearances. His form earned him a move to Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship and a brief loan to D.C. United, where he made his MLS debut in 2022. He later featured for Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring 12 goals in 22 matches during the 2023 season, before signing with Lexington SC in 2024 where he played 19 matches, netted two goals and logged 747 minutes on the pitch.

A proven attacking presence, Liadi played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State University, making 56 appearances and scoring 11 goals over three seasons before transferring to Georgia Southern University. In his senior year, he was named the 2019 Sun BeltConference Newcomer of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honors.

Liadi adds proven scoring ability and valuable experience at multiple levels of the professional game as Greenville continues preparations for the upcoming season.







