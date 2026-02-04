Jayden Smith Joins Fort Wayne Football Club; 19-Year-Old Defender 'Oozes Potential'

Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Jayden Smith, a 19-year-old defender from Coventry, England, was added to the Fort Wayne Football Club roster Wednesday.

His addition, which brings the roster to 12 players, is pending league and federation approval.

"Jayden Smith is an exciting young prospect who just oozes potential," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "When you see him make his first run forward, he immediately catches the eye with obvious physical gifts, including electric pace. What you also notice right away is that there is more than just a good athlete on display - his passing, his crossing, his ball striking, and his close control are all high quality."

Fort Wayne FC opens its first season in professional soccer March 7 against FC Naples in Naples, Florida. The first match at Fort Wayne FC Park will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.

Joining Smith on the Fort Wayne FC roster are Javier Armas, Ryan Becher, Tiago Dias, Jeremy Garay, Taig Healy, Anthony Hernandez, JP Jordan, James Musa, Michael Rempel, Bernd Schipmann and Reid Sproat.

"I'm buzzing to have signed for Fort Wayne Football Club and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead," Smith said. "From the moment I heard about the club's interest and spoke with (sporting director Oliver Gage) and the gaffer, I knew it was the right move for me. I wanted to be part of the project straight away and contribute to what the club is building. I'm excited to show my qualities, work hard every day, and give everything for the badge."

When Smith was 10, he joined the Coventry City Football Club Academy and remained with it for nine years. Coventry City is currently a member of the first-division English Football League Championship.

Smith signed his first professional contract with Coventry City in 2024.

"Jayden has benefitted from a solid foundation and football education with the Coventry City Academy," Avery said, "and for him to work his way through from a 10-year-old boy to a professional contract with the club shows his dedication and his potential. For Jayden to now have an opportunity for first-team minutes in a senior-level professional league is an exciting time, both for him and for us."

Fort Wayne Football Club roster

Javier Armas, midfielder, 26 years old

Ryan Becher, midfielder, 24 years old

Tiago Dias, defender, 24 years old

Jeremy Garay, midfielder, 22 years old

Taig Healy, midfielder, 22 years old

Anthony Hernandez, defender, 22 years old

JP Jordan, midfielder, 22 years old

James Musa, midfielder, 33 years old

Michael Rempel, defender, 24 years old

Bernd Schipmann, goalkeeper, 31 years old

Jayden Smith, defender, 19 years old

Reid Sproat, defender, 24 years old







