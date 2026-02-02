Fort Wayne Football Club Partners with Parkview Sports Medicine and OrthoNorthEast as Club's Official Sports Medicine Providers

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne Football Club announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) and Ortho NorthEast (ONE) as the Official Sports Medicine Providers of the club as it begins play in professional soccer.

Fort Wayne FC will begin its first season in USL League One on March 7 at Naples, Florida, with the first home match May 2 at Fort Wayne FC Park, the privately funded, soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69.

"First-class sports medicine and physical performance is fundamental to success in professional sports," said Oliver Gage, Fort Wayne FC's Sporting Director. "Partnering with PSM and ONE brings us up to the very top of the USL League One in terms of player health, injury prevention and peak performance. As we strive to develop our players as professional athletes, keep them on the field for longer and push the boundaries of what we can achieve, PSM and ONE will provide us elite-level support and guidance. We're excited to tap into their knowledge and infrastructure to support our players and staff in 2026 and beyond."

Over the past two decades, PSM has evolved into Indiana's most expansive and integrated provider of athlete care and performance services. As the flagship outreach program of Parkview Health, PSM supports thousands of athletes through a connected system of clinical expertise, hands-on support, and performance training.

At the core of this model is a deep partnership with ONE - the region's leading orthopedic group. Together, PSM and ONE offer a seamless continuum of care, from on-field injury evaluation to surgical intervention, therapy, and return-to-play strategies.

"Fort Wayne FC's move into professional soccer is a milestone for our region, and we're proud to support that growth by providing the comprehensive athlete care this level demands," said Dr. Alan McGee, president, Parkview Health Orthopedics. "Together with ONE, we're committed to delivering the expertise, innovation and continuity of care that will help Fort Wayne FC compete at the highest level."

Fort Wayne FC players will have full-time coverage from an athletic trainer and sports performance coach through PSM and ONE's innovative research, testing, and training, which are proven to help athletes aspire to become more in everything that they do.

"Our team is proud to support Fort Wayne FC as the club enters its first professional season," said Dr. Chris Johnson, ¬â¹president, ONE. "The physical demands of soccer require world-class orthopedic care, and through our partnership with PSM, players will benefit from a seamless continuum-from injury prevention and evaluation to surgical care and return-to-play strategies. We're honored to help protect the health and longevity of these athletes."

The PSM/ONE model includes:

State-of-the-art training facilities offering world-class sport-specific training, therapy, and recovery services

80+ athletic trainers embedded in 40+ high schools, 5 universities, and 13 club programs

3,000+ athletes treated monthly through sports therapy and rehabilitation

1,500+ athletes trained through performance programs focused on speed, strength, and injury prevention

Direct access to ONE's and PSM's top orthopedic surgeons, doctors and specialists

Mental peak performance coaching to build resilience, focus, and competitive edge

Sports nutrition coaching to fuel the body to enhance performance and recover faster







