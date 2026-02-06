Lilian Ricol Joins Fort Wayne Football Club, Says It's 'Ideal Environment to Grow' After Striker's Stellar College Season

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lilian Ricol, fresh from a standout season in college soccer, is the 13th player to join the Fort Wayne Football Club roster. The 23-year-old striker's addition Friday is pending league and federation approval.

Ricol, who hails from Paris, played one season at the University of Central Florida. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches' Division I All-Southeast Region First Team, and he made the Sun Belt Conference's All-League First Team, while being selected conference Newcomer of the Year. He was also the MVP of the conference tournament as UCF won the first Sun Belt title in program history and eventually made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm very happy to join Fort Wayne FC and begin my professional career here," Ricol said. "After only six months in the United States and a positive season at UCF, I chose a project that best fits my development. Joining Fort Wayne allows me to play a full professional season, learn every day, and continue to grow on the field.

"The club showed strong belief in me from the start, and I felt this was the ideal environment to grow both as a player and as a person. I'm excited to get started, work hard, and give everything for the team."

Fort Wayne FC is in the second week of training camp as it prepares for its first season in professional soccer. Season tickets are on sale to see the club play in USL League One.

The season opens March 7 against FC Naples in Naples, Florida. The first home match at Fort Wayne FC Park will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.

In 21 matches with UCF, the 6-foot-3 Ricol totaled 13 goals - four of them game-winners - and four assists. He had a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over James Madison and a two-goal performance in the Sun Belt championship match against Marshall, a 3-1 victory.

"Lilian is a terrific signing for Fort Wayne FC," said the club's head coach, Mike Avery. "He was one of the top strikers we identified coming out of the NCAA last year. He had a very successful season for UCF, a team that plays in a style similar to how we try to play in Fort Wayne.

"As a striker, the name of the game is scoring goals, and Lilian has shown he is capable of doing just that. He has a big frame and is capable of holding off pressure, while he is also one of the fastest players on the field, able to exploit the space behind the defense. If we can provide him with the proper service, we know Lilian will put the ball in the goal, which gives the team a lot of confidence."

Prior to playing for UCF as a junior, Ricol was with French professional club Chambly-Oise, scoring three goals with four assists in 26 matches in 2024-25. The season before, with Racing Club de France, Ricol had eight goals and one assist in 25 matches.

"Lilian could have returned to college for another year but decided it was the right time to pursue his dreams as a professional player," Avery said. "I think he is ready and has the right mentality and commitment to continue to grow as a player. Lilian has a bright future, and we are thrilled he has decided to allow us to help him take the next steps in his career."

Fort Wayne FC will face FC Cincinnati 2 in preseason scrimmage Saturday that's closed to the public. FC Cincinnati 2 competes in MLS Next Pro.

Fort Wayne Football Club roster

Javier Armas, midfielder, 26 years old

Ryan Becher, midfielder, 24 years old

Tiago Dias, defender, 24 years old

Jeremy Garay, midfielder, 22 years old

Taig Healy, midfielder, 22 years old

Anthony Hernandez, defender, 22 years old

JP Jordan, midfielder, 22 years old

James Musa, midfielder, 33 years old

Michael Rempel, defender, 24 years old

Lilian Ricol, attacker, 23 years old

Bernd Schipmann, goalkeeper, 31 years old

Jayden Smith, defender, 19 years old

Reid Sproat, defender, 24 years old







