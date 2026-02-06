Greenville Triumph SC Signs Defender Patrick Seagrist

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC announced today the signing of defender Patrick Seagrist, pending league and federation approval.

Seagrist, the 10th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls, joins Greenville after spending the 2023-2025 seasons with FC Tulsa, where he made 58 appearances across all competitions. During the 2025 campaign, Seagrist logged 2,237 minutes across 32 appearances (25 starts), tallying one goal, 38 interceptions, and 34 tackles won. He enters his fifth season in the USL Championship carrying more than 9,500 minutes of regular-season experience.

Prior to joining FC Tulsa, Seagrist began the 2023 season with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, appearing in the club's first 21 matches (20 starts) before being transferred midseason. During his time in Colorado Springs, he recorded three assists, created 16 scoring chances, and won 69% of his tackles, highlighting his reliability on both sides of the ball.

Seagrist opened his USL Championship career with one-year stints at Memphis 901 FC and Indy Eleven, helping Memphis secure the best record in franchise history while recording 75 interceptions. He also notched his first professional goal and added four assists during his time in Memphis.

A native of Streamwood, Illinois, Seagrist made his Major League Soccer debut with the Red Bulls on March 1, 2020, playing a full 90 minutes in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati. He made two additional starts during the condensed 2020 MLS season before being traded to Inter Miami CF ahead of the 2021 campaign. He was subsequently loaned to Indy Eleven, launching his career in the USL Championship.

Collegiately, Seagrist played four seasons at Marquette University, where he totaled six goals and 16 assists. He was a two-time All-BIG EAST First Team selection with the Golden Eagles.

Seagrist will join Greenville Triumph SC ahead of the 2026 season as the club continues preparations for the upcoming League One campaign. His experience at both the MLS and USL Championship levels adds depth, consistency, and leadership to the Triumph back line.







