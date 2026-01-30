Triumph Add Rookie Defender Kimito Fritz

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC announcing the signing of rookie defender Kimito Fritz to a contract for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Fritz jumps to the professional ranks after spending the 2025 season at UNC Greensboro. He appeared in all 23 matches for the Spartans, starting 22, while logging 1,839 minutes. He tallied one goal and two assists from the back line and helped guide UNCG to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to UNCG, Fritz played the 2024 season at UTRGV, where he started 16 matches, played 1,355 minutes, recorded one goal and three assists, and earned WAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Fritz began his collegiate career at Barton Community College, where he made an immediate impact. As a freshman in 2022, he appeared in 17 matches (13 starts) and recorded two assists. During his sophomore season in 2023, Fritz played 24 matches (23 starts), scoring three goals and adding three assists for nine points.

Fritz will join the Triumph ahead of the 2026 season, bringing starting experience, consistency, and defensive depth to Greenville's back line.







