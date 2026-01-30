Sarasota Paradise Announces 2026 Preseason Platform

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise has announced the launch of its 2026 Preseason Platform, welcoming professional clubs from across the country to Sarasota ahead of the upcoming season. The initiative will be hosted at the club's home, Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, and is designed to provide an elite environment for teams preparing for competitive play.

The Preseason Platform reflects Sarasota Paradise's commitment to professionalism and high standards as the club continues to establish its presence within the American soccer landscape. By opening its facilities to visiting clubs, Paradise aims to position Sarasota as a destination for high-level preseason preparation and competitive games.

Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch features championship-level grass fields, professional training infrastructure, and year-round Florida conditions. The venue provides an ideal setting for preseason training, preparation, and preseason games, and serves as the foundation for the platform's inaugural year.

For 2026, participating clubs include Detroit City FC, Brooklyn FC, and New York City FC II.

Detroit City FC competes in the USL Championship and is based in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 2012, the club has earned national recognition for its strong supporter culture and rapid rise through the professional ranks.

Brooklyn FC competes in the USL Championship and represents Brooklyn, New York. As one of the league's newer professional men's clubs, Brooklyn FC was established to bring top-level soccer to one of the country's most dynamic markets.

New York City FC II competes in MLS NEXT Pro and is based in New York City. The club serves as the professional development team for New York City FC, providing a pathway for emerging talent within the City Football Group system.

Sarasota Paradise's Preseason Platform is expected to grow in future years as the club continues to expand its footprint and reinforce Sarasota's role as a hosting site for professional clubs.

Sarasota Paradise would like to thank Manatee County and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for their collaboration and support.

Interested clubs please reach out to ray@sarasotaparadise.us







