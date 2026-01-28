Sarasota Paradise Signs USL League One Assist Record Holder Jonathan Bolanos

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce the signing of former USL League One champion Jonathan Bolanos, ahead of the club's upcoming season. A native of Miramar, FL, Bolanos holds the league record for most assists in a USL League One season with 11. Known for his pace and relentless work rate, Bolanos adds quality and edge to Paradise's attacking group.

A graduate of High Point University, Bolanos completed his collegiate career in 2020, serving as team captain during his senior season and earning multiple All-Conference honors. He began his professional career with the Richmond Kickers, where he spent three seasons and enjoyed a historic 2022 campaign - helping the club win the USL League One regular season title, breaking the league record, earning All-League First Team honors, and being named one of three finalists for league MVP title.

Bolanos later joined Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro, where he made a significant impact over two seasons. In 50 appearances, he recorded 14 goals and 11 assists, captained the side in his second year, and became the club's all-time leading goal scorer. Most recently, he competed with Westchester SC, finishing the season with three goals, one assist, and multiple Team of the Week selections.

A quick and dynamic winger, Bolanos thrives in one-on-one situations and takes pride in creating opportunities for teammates. His high work rate, defensive commitment, and passion for the game make him a well-rounded contributor on both sides of the ball.

For Bolanos, joining Sarasota Paradise represents a meaningful homecoming and an opportunity to be part of a growing soccer culture.

"I can't wait to represent all of you, this club, and the beautiful city of Sarasota," Bolanos said. "It means everything to be able to play in my home state and help build a culture our fans can be proud of not only on the field but in the community as well. Looking forward to getting started and can't wait to see you all soon! Vamos Paradise!"

Head Coach and Technical Director Mika Elovaara expressed his excitement about adding Bolanos to the Paradise squad: "Acquiring Jonathan from Westchester SC was a key off-season target for me, and I am thrilled that our club worked so diligently to make it happen. We shared exciting and successful three seasons together in Richmond, and reuniting with him raises the level of excitement I have for the potential of our young team in Paradise. Jonathan will be a great addition to our locker room. He will lead by example and help us all drive competitive standards, personal accountability and joy for the beautiful game."

Catch Bolanos and the Paradise squad in action this season - visit sarasotaparadise.us/tickets or contact our ticketing team at 941-207-5873 to secure your tickets!







