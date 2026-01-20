Sarasota Paradise Appoints Glodi Konga as Youth Academy Director

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise has appointed Glodi Konga as Youth Academy Director, strengthening the club's long-term commitment to elite player development and the creation of a clear pathway from youth soccer to the professional level.

Konga brings more than a decade of experience across collegiate, academy, and professional environments, combining technical expertise with a strong academic and leadership background. Most recently, he served as Associate Head Coach with Liberty University's NCAA Division I men's soccer program. Prior to that, he was the inaugural head coach of the men's soccer program at New College of Florida, where he built the program from the ground up and established its competitive foundation.

As a player, Konga competed at the collegiate level and was part of a national championship-winning team at Cloud County Community College before continuing his career at Liberty University. He later played professionally in the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and a Master's degree in Sports Management from Liberty University, a Ph.D. in Sports Leadership from Concordia University Chicago, and a UEFA B License.

As Youth Academy Director, Konga will oversee all aspects of the Sarasota Paradise Youth Academy, including development philosophy, training curriculum, coaching education, and pathway integration with the club's professional and pre-professional teams.

The Sarasota Paradise Youth Academy will launch its elite supplemental training program, designed for ambitious players born 2012-2020, offering young athletes the opportunity to train in a professional environment under the guidance of professional coaches and first-team players.

The program allows families to choose one or two training sessions per week throughout the school year, with flexible monthly subscriptions and the ability to cancel at any time. Training groups are structured to ensure personalized attention, with one professional coach for every 8-12 players.

Training Days by Birth Year

2012-2014: Wednesdays & Fridays, 5:00 PM

2015-2017: Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:00 PM

2018-2020: Mondays & Fridays, 5:00 PM

The first training session will take place Friday, January 23 at 5:00 PM at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

Academy members will receive exclusive benefits, including:

Complimentary ticket to every Sarasota Paradise USL League One home game

Free exclusive academy t-shirt upon signup

Personalized coaching in a professional training environment

Family discounts on official Sarasota Paradise merchandise

Exclusive family ticket offers

Priority access to Sarasota Paradise and professional affiliate team training camps

Special pricing on all Sarasota Paradise camps

Families and interested players can find additional information and register for the academy by visiting https://www.sarasotaparadise.us/youth-academy/.

The Youth Academy will continue to expand as Sarasota Paradise prepares for its inaugural USL League One season in 2026, with a focus on local talent development, professional standards, and long-term opportunity.







