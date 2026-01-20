Forward Souaibou Marou Returns to the Charlotte Independence

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has exercised their option on forward Souaibou Marou ahead of the 2026 USL League One season.

Marou, 25, made 37 appearances across all competitions in his first season with the Jacks in 2025, scoring 11 goals.

"Souaibou enjoyed an excellent first season as a Jack," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "With his adaptation to the league in 2025, I'm excited for him to take a prominent role in our attack this season. His movement, composure in front of goal, and work rate all are so crucial to our success."

Marou finished the league campaign with nine goals, ranking second on the team and tied for 14th across USL League One. Making 20 appearances off the bench, he led the club with a team-best 138.1 minutes per goal.

Marou etched his name into the USL League One record books as the first player in league history to score a hat trick off the bench. Entering at halftime on May 10 at Westchester SC, the Cameroonian netted three second-half goals to fuel a stunning comeback and secure all three points for the Jacks. His heroics earned him Week 10 Player of the Week honors.

"It's a joyful return," expressed Marou. "I'm excited to reunite with teammates, get back on the field, and chase new challenges together. Sharing the team spirit, the passion, and the ambition to achieve something special is what makes it so meaningful."

Marou will return to the site of his historic hat trick for the Jacks' season opener on March 14 in Westchester.







