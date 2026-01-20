Sarasota Paradise Signs Rising Star Reid Valentine

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise announced today the signing of Reid Valentine, continuing to build the roster ahead of the club's inaugural professional season. The 20-year-old Texan arrives in Paradise with impressive experience both in Europe and in USL League One under his belt, despite his young age.

Valentine joins Paradise after spending the 2025 season with Texoma FC, where he emerged as one of the top young players in USL League One. He played in 30 games in his first professional season, starting most of them and also scoring his first pro goal for the club at Westchester SC. During his time at Texoma FC, Valentine was named USL Rising Stars of the Week five times and earned a midseason Young Player of the Year nomination, recognition that reflected both his consistency and influence across games.

Valentine is mature beyond his years, a defender who has a composed and purposeful presence on the ball, and yet a classic defender type of mentality in defending. He loves to engage in duels and prevails them consistently.

"It is an important part of our club philosophy to sign young players and commit to helping them develop while we also pursue team success. Reid is a rare find, as he only recently turned 20 and yet he has already played a full season as a pro. Our fans will love his grit and mentality, and we are all excited to get to work with him." said Head Coach and Technical Director Mika Elovaara.

"I'm honored to be representing the city of Sarasota," Valentine said. "I'm excited to see all the fans at our first home game and to be part of something special here." Looking ahead, Valentine is focused on the bigger picture. "I'm hoping to help build a winning culture," he added.

Valentine will join Sarasota Paradise as the club prepares for its historic first professional home game on March 7 at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. Tickets available at sarasotaparadise.us/2026tickets







United Soccer League One Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.