One Knox Signs John Murphy Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







One Knoxville SC has signed midfielder John Murphy Jr., pending league and federation approval. Murphy, 25, is a USL veteran after playing in both the USL Championship and League One.

Murphy began his senior soccer career with the United States Youth National Team, playing in the U-15 through U-17 levels. He also attended a U-18 camp with Ireland's National team, where he has dual citizenship.

After playing international soccer, Murphy returned to the United States to play collegiate soccer at Clemson University, as well playing for the New York Red Bulls U-23 team.

Murphy signed with Loudoun United of the USL Championship after college. Later signed with Union Omaha, where he appeared in eight matches as a part of the 2021 USL League One Championship winning team.

Upon conclusion of the 2021 season, Murphy went back to New York to captain the Red Bulls II, appearing in 30 matches of the 2022 season. The midfield maestro returned to the USL League One in 2023 with South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Murphy played for Forward Madison FC for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He played the third-most minutes on Forward Madison last season, starting in 27 of his 30 appearances. Murphy and One Knoxville will face off against his former team in the first home match of the 2026 season on March 14th at Covenant Health Park.

