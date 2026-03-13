Eli Cook Earns Academy Contract with One Knox
Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC News Release
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - While the present has treated One Knoxville SC nicely, the reigning USL League One champions are always looking towards an even brighter future. On Friday, the club announced that it has signed forward Eli Cook to a USL Academy Contract, pending league and federation approval.
The Academy Contract allows academy players the chance to train and compete with the first team in professional matches while retaining their NCAA eligibility, should they choose a collegiate route for their playing career down the road. The 16-year-old Cook will be available for roster selection beginning with One Knox's home opener on Saturday against Forward Madison FC.
A native of Riverside, California, Cook is now taking his talents to the Volunteer State after a successful and well-traveled youth career. Between 2024 and 2025, the 6-foot attacker was a household name throughout the Elite Club National League (ECNL) ranks, having twice earned All-Conference and All-American honors. Cook also earned a selection to the ECNL National Selection Game roster last November. In 2023, he took part in US Soccer's U-14 West Region ID Camp.
Cook is now ready to build on that momentum as he readies for his first taste of professional soccer.
He and One Knox are set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Forward Madison FC at Covenant Health Park. Tickets are still available with every fan in attendance to receive a free club-branded flag and treated to a postmatch fireworks show.
TRANSACTION
One Knoxville SC has signed forward Eli Cook to a USL Academy Contract for the 2026 season.
PLAYER BIO
Name: Eli Cook
Position: Forward
Height: 6'0
Weight: 160
DOB: 6/3/09
Nationality: USA
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