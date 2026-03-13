Velocity FC Signs Reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Sean Lewis

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane has signed former One Knoxville SC goalkeeper Sean Lewis to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

Lewis previously signed with South Georgia Tormenta FC ahead of the 2026 season before the club's closure.

Sean will join Spokane after playing three seasons with Knoxville SC, where he won back-to-back Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025 and helped the club capture the League One title and players' shield last season.

"Adding a back-to-back golden glove winner to our roster is a huge addition and continues on the theme of adding quality depth across each position," Head Coach Leigh Veidman stated. "The roster is shaping up nicely and we are excited to announce a couple more additions in the coming weeks."

The Michigan native led all goalkeepers in shutouts last season with 12 while notching 59 saves. Across three seasons with One Knoxville SC, Lewis accumulated nearly 200 saves and 29 clean sheets to cement himself as a top keeper in League One.

Before joining Knoxville, Lewis played with several USL Championship sides, including Indy Eleven and FC Tulsa. Sean made 60 appearances for Tulsa and notched over 150 saves from 2019-2022.

Before his USL experience, Lewis played overseas for Olympia Warriors of the National Premier League in Australia, where he made 28 appearances in 2015 and helped the club to multiple titles, including the Victory League Championship.

Prior to Lewis's professional career, he played collegiately at Western Michigan from 2010-2012. In 45 appearances, Sean saved 169 shots and recorded nine shutouts for the Broncos. Lewis transferred to Oakland for his senior season in 2013, where he had 54 saves and earned Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week three times.

Lewis joins Carlos Merancio as the second goalkeeper on Velocity FC. Both keepers were top three in clean sheets last season, with Merancio also landing second among all goalkeepers in saves with 79.

Sean Lewis will join Spokane Velocity FC on March 15th when they host Union Omaha at ONE Spokane Stadium. Tickets to the 2026 home opener match are now available at https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-single-match-tickets/. Get yours today and cheer on Spokane Velocity as they enter their third year in USL League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

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