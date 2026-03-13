Kyle Barganski Becomes First Corpus Christi Native to Sign for Corpus Christi FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed midfielder Kyle Barganski to an Academy Contract ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

This is Barganski's first professional contract and he is the first Corpus Christi local to sign with the pro soccer club.

Barganski has worked to develop through the San Antonio FC Academy since he was 12-years-old. He even featured for the first team in an international friendly against UD Las Palmas of La Liga, in 2025.

Barganski has gained valuable experience playing with the Sharks while in USL League Two the past two summers. Assistant Coach Manuel Iwabuchi, led the Sharks USL League Two team for four seasons.

"Signing for CCFC has been a dream for me since I was told that Corpus Christi was getting a professional club," Barganski said. "I want to thank Manny and Éamon for trusting me and bringing me onto the team. Let's go sharks!"

On top of it all, Barganski is a standout athlete at Flour Bluff High School on the pitch and on the tennis court. In soccer he's been named district MVP and an all-state selection. In tennis, he helped his team earn a 26-1 record in 2025 and were state runner-ups in 5A-D1.

"Kyle is extremely deserving of being the first Corpus Christi local to be signed," Iwabuchi said. "As much as we mentioned leading up to the season how excited we were to offer these opportunities to the community, Kyle is an excellent example of taking advantage of any opportunity thrown his way.

Breaking into the Corpus Christi FC set up in 2024 with the USL League Two team, he's hit the ground running ever since. A crafty, clever, technical based player that shows an impressive maturity on the pitch that allows him to adapt and integrate into environments with ease.

A local kid joining his hometown club, we hope this is the first of many to come through the pathway!"







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

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