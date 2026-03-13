Max Rose, 'Patient and Positive Teacher,' Rejoins Fort Wayne Football Club as Goalkeepers Coach

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is pleased to announce Max Rose as Goalkeepers Coach for its first season in USL League One.

"I am thrilled to be able to be a part of such an amazing club here at Fort Wayne FC," Rose said. "To work alongside top players and amazing people is something that is really exciting to me. I look forward to seeing how this team will continually grow and develop in the future!"

Rose, 26, who is from Redcar, England, is in his second season with Fort Wayne FC, having helped the club to a division title and a berth in the conference semifinals during 2025, when Fort Wayne FC played in the pre-professional level of USL League Two.

"We are very excited to welcome Max Rose back to the technical staff, where he will focus primarily on the development of our goalkeeping group and on the planning and execution of our set pieces for the entire team," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said.

"Max is a talented young coach, who brings an incredible work ethic and enthusiasm to the team. Having worked with Max last summer in the USL League Two environment, what stood out to me was his attention to detail as he helps the goalkeepers improve through high level training. He is a patient and positive teacher, who can both push and comfort his players depending on what is needed to help them perform in a given moment."

Rose was an assistant coach at the Indiana Institute of Technology in 2025, when the Warriors reached the NAIA National Tournament Quarterfinals. Indiana Tech's head coach in 2025, Keelan Barker, is Fort Wayne FC's top assistant coach this season.

Rose, a graduate of Eastern Oregon University, was a graduate assistant men's soccer coach at Tiffin University from 2023 to 2025.

Fort Wayne FC (0-1-0) is readying for its second match in USL League One, 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Sarasota Paradise in Sarasota, Florida. Fort Wayne FC's first home match at Fort Wayne FC Park will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.

Single-match tickets on sale March 20

Fort Wayne FC announced that single-match tickets will go on sale March 20. The club will also unveil 3-Match Mini Plans for those looking to attend multiple matches in the month of May, when the club opens Fort Wayne FC Park. 3-Match Mini Plans will give fans savings over advance pricing.

The club is currently offering 6-Match Mini Plans.

Ashli McCombs joins front office

Fort Wayne FC also announced the hire of Ashli McCombs as Group Tickets & Experiences Representative.

McCombs, a graduate of Manchester University, was born and raised in the Summit City. With a passion for all things Northeast Indiana, she is looking forward to helping your group have the best experience possible at a match this season.

Those interested in group tickets should visit our group experiences page, and Ashli will assist in getting your outing booked at Fort Wayne FC Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.