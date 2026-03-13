When It Comes to Cosmos Forwards, Sebastián Guenzatti Will Lead the Attack

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







There is little doubt that striker Sebastián Guenzatti is the dean of the Cosmos' striker corps. At 34, he is not only the oldest player on the team's USL League One roster, he's also the most accomplished and the most experienced.

"Having veterans, having a veteran presence is very, very important," the team's Vice Chairman and Head of Soccer Giuseppe Rossi said. "I believe that the veterans, not only is it about the play on the field, but it's also their character off the field, where they are setting the tone, where they are educating these players on how to be true pros on the history behind this club. I think that's something very important when it comes to creating a group. And we've, we've been very good at identifying these types of players, starting off with veterans, with the likes of Guenzatti."

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, he moved with his family to the College Point section of New York City when he was 12 years old, Guenzatti has been a presence in the metropolitan area since his days at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens, through his four seasons with the club when it played in the NASL.2.0 from 2013-16, appearing in 82 games and scoring 10 goals. His professional journey continued with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship where he played in 144 games, scoring 59 goals from 2017-22.

"It's great to have Seba back, it's important to have a familiar face with us, someone who understands the ins and outs of what it means to be a Cosmos player," Rossi told the website FrontRowSoccer.com. "I was in his position during the last years of my career, being the older guy and trying to be a leader and a mentor. And that's something we do want from him. But ultimately, he's still a player we expect to produce results on the field, and we have all the confidence that he'll be the player he's always been - a great teammate with great enthusiasm who will run through a brick wall to score goals."

On a roster with an average age of approximately 24 years, Guenzatti brings his unique skills and nose for the goal to the reborn Cosmos, now playing in USL League One and calling Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, home.

In a fluid situation as the roster comes together, it is possible that HC Davide Corti will employ Guenzatti up top as the team's lone striker. Corti's other options to join the veteran in the attack include Christian Koffi, 25, Nick Zielonka, 24, Patrick Bohui, 22, Eligio Guarino, 22, Josue Manzano, 20, Ajmeer Spengler, 25, and Julien Lacher, 18. Note that several players listed as forwards could possibly see playing time in the midfield.

"Sebastian Guenzatti leading the group as a real example of how to live this sport professionally showing the path and how is it possible to achieve the dream to be a professional to players like Julien Lacher, Patrick Bohui and Nick Zielonka," Corti said.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

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