Sarasota Paradise Signs Ghananian Goalkeeper Rockson Amedeka

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise today announced the signing of teenage Ghanaian goalkeeper Rockson Amedeka to a multi-year contract. The 18-year-old joins from the renowned Right to Dream Academy system, one of the world's leading talent development programs.

Standing 6'3", Rockson arrives on the Gulf Coast as a formidable prospect of the Right to Dream Academy in Accra, Ghana, a prestigious multi-club academy group with branches in Denmark, Egypt, and the United States. Rockson is noted for his exceptional distribution abilities and comfort with the ball at his feet. His potential has already been recognized at the international level, leading to his participation in the Ghana U20 National Team camps.

"Rockson's journey from Ghana to Sarasota at just 18 years old is an incredible story and a testament to the global reach of this club," said Marcus Walfridson, Founder and CEO, Sarasota Paradise. "His signing reinforces our mission to be a world-class hub for player development. We are attracting elite young talent from across the globe, providing them the environment to elevate their careers, while helping us build a winning culture here in Sarasota."

Beyond being strong with his feet and his natural athletic ability, Rockson has been praised for his sportsmanship and leadership on the pitch, tenacious commitment, and a high level of learning ability.

"I am incredibly blessed and excited for this next chapter in my life and career," said Rockson. "I chose this club because I want to grow as a player, especially at a place that focuses so much on developing young talent like myself. To be playing with a great club and in a fantastic city, I just can't wait to begin!"

The addition of Rockson highlights Sarasota Paradise's commitment to scouting talent from diverse markets globally. By integrating top-tier international prospects, the club continues to build a "must-attend" local experience, where local fans can get a front-row seat to the development of some of the world's next generation of stars.

Paradise Head Coach and Technical Director, Mika Elovaara, shares his enthusiasm for the signing and how it aligns with the club's mission and vision: "Signing Rockson was one of the most straightforward processes I have experienced in the professional game; we identified his potential and after meeting with him virtually and in person, knew he would be a great addition for our inaugural roster.

"As part of the prestigious Right to Dream Academy, he has competed against top-level European academies, such as Villarreal CF, Valencia CF, Feyenoord and Granada CF, and developed in one of the most reputable academies in the world. We are excited to sign him to his first professional contract and are looking forward to helping him grow and develop in the next few years."







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

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