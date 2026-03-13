Forward Madison FC Signs Keith (Kage) Romanshyn on Loan from Minnesota United FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Midfielder Kage Romanshyn on a loan deal for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. Romanshyn joins the 'Mingos after signing with Minnesota United FC 2 in 2024. Romanshyn played in 15 regular-season matches for Minnesota United FC 2 tallying one goal and one assist. Romanshyn notably made his MLS debut for Minnesota United FC on June 8, 2024, in a substitute appearance vs FC Dallas.

Romanshyn will join the reloaded Forward Madison FC squad ahead of their USL League One regular season opener against defending champions One Knoxville SC on Saturday, March 14th. Join other Forward Madison FC fans in attending the first official watch party of the 2026 season at The Green Room Public House at 5 PM CST, with the game starting at 6 PM CST.

Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can support the club and explore single-match, season ticket options as well as mini plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

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