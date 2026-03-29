Forward Madison FC Topples FC Naples in Massive Road Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos took down top of the table, Naples, to secure all three points tonight.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #3 Edwards (Munjoma 61'), #6 Kanyane, #9 R. Carmichael, #12 Torres (Romanshyn 72'), #13 Humphrey, #14 Annor Gyamfi, #17 Gebhard (N'Goubou 72'), #20 K. Carmichael, #30 Machasen

SUBS: Manske, Castro, Toure, Trimnal

NAP: #1 Delgado, #2 Strumeier, #5 Mastrantonio, #31 Rose, #3 Cisneros (Garcia 62'), #4 Glasser (Gay 62'), #30 Cerro, #8 Osorio, # 23 Mesias (Torrellas 46'), #10 Ferrin (O'Connor 62'), #18 Bachstein (Gray 46')

SUBS: Grant, Fitzgerald, Yoder

Match Action

Tonight's match started late after a short weather delay in Florida as FMFC faced off with FC Naples and former Mingos, Aiden Mesias and Chris Garcia. Forward looked strong to start, maintaining possession and comfortably controlling play. Gebhard had a beautiful look in the 9' but was denied by Delgado. Edwards sent a dangerous ball into the box in the 12' but couldn't connect with another Mingo. Forward struck first in the 20' with Annor Gyamfi burning a header off of a perfect corner from Torres. Harms kept Forward's sheet clean with an unbelievable one-v-one save in the 33'. Annor Gyamfi nearly found his second in the 39' on another gorgeous corner kick delivery but it broke just wide. As we hit the 41', Forward's Derek Gebhard hit his 10,000 USL League One minute and added another milestone to his illustrious career. The Mingos had to play some impressive defense as the match neared the halfway point with Naples ramping up their attack. FMFC nearly found another off a corner in the 47' but it was punched away by Delgado. It was all birds at the break with FMFC up a goal on FC Naples at half.

The second half began with some technical difficulties with the broadcast being lost through the 53' but the scoreline remained 1-0 Mingos once the feed was restored. The Flamingos narrowly skirted danger in the 75' as a deep shot from Naples went just wide. Annor Gyamfi fired a long range rocket in the 86' but it was dealt with by Delgado. The Mingos kept their heads and continued their defensive dominance through the late pressure from Naples. Harms made two outstanding back-to-back stops in the 89' to keep the 'Gos on top. Harms continued his clinical night with another unbelievable save in the 91'. Forward Madison held on up to the final whistle and picked up a massive three points on the road against top of the table, FC Naples. FMFC now remains one of only four Clubs boasting an undefeated regular season record this year.

"I'm tremendously proud of the group tonight," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We followed the plan, were hard to play against and beat a good team on a very challenging surface. We will continue to grow and improve as a young group throughout the season."

"The boys gave everything tonight and we are very happy to get over the line," said FMFC Goalkeeper, JT Harms. "Since the first day of preseason we knew the quality that we had in our team and it was just a matter of time for the league to find out. We have a long season ahead of us so the message remains the same - day by day."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Annor Gyamfi (20')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Torres (31')

Yellow, NAP - Cerro (51')

Yellow, MAD- Munjoma (86')

Yellow, MAD - Harms (94')

Next Match

Next up, a Bird Battle. The Flamingos take on the Union Omaha Owls on the road on Saturday, April 11th. Omaha landed a stoppage-time win over Corpus Christi at home tonight. The late second goal gave them the 2-1 victory and pushed the Owls up the USL League One standings to fourth. With Forward's win tonight over FC Naples, the Mingos now sit in third in the table.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2026

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