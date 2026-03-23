Forward Madison Add Fourth of July Fireworks Friendly Match against Peoria City

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is excited to announce the addition of a Fourth of July Friendly match against USL League Two club, Peoria City, at Breese Stevens Field.

This addition marks the nineteenth home match of the Forward Madison FC 2026 schedule. This match will kick off at 6:30pm on Saturday, July 4th against Peoria City and will conclude with an on-field fireworks show.

Peoria City currently competes in USL League Two with this year marking their fifth season. Their club has found success at this level, qualifying for the playoffs in three of their four seasons, and advancing to the National Final in 2024. Peoria City has seen 13 of their former players go on to sign professional contracts, including three active League One players. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

"Peoria City is an excellent USL League Two club on and off the pitch and we're excited to have the opportunity to host them on July 4th," said Forward Madison FC General Manager, Kyler Donovan. "We also can't wait to bring a post-match firework show to Breese Stevens Field for the second year in a row. The mix of soccer and celebration is a perfect combination for fans and families to enjoy on the field."

Families and fans are welcome to enter the pitch post-match once players have cleared the field. Players will re-enter the pitch and be available for a post-match meet & greet and autograph session ahead of the fireworks. Fans can also expect live music, games and more family-friendly activities on the field!

Fans can purchase match tickets here and for the next 48 hours only, can take advantage of $20 Family Special tickets which include a 7/4 match ticket, a meal voucher and an FMFC summer scarf.







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