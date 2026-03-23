Athletic Club Boise, KTVB Announce Local Broadcast Partnership for Inaugural Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise and KTVB have announced a partnership that will bring professional soccer to local television, with the station set to air the majority of the club's home matches during its inaugural 2026 season.

As part of the agreement, KTVB will broadcast a minimum of 15 Athletic Club Boise home matches, with three matches selected for national broadcast as part of the USL League One schedule. The partnership provides fans across the Treasure Valley expanded access to the club's first season, with matches available locally on KTVB and nationally on ESPN+.

AC Boise opens at home on Saturday, April 4 against PNW rival Spokane Velocity FC, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Expo Idaho. The match is set to be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

The 2026 schedule features several standout matchups, including Las Vegas Lights FC (April 25), Monterey Bay FC (May 16), and Sacramento Republic FC (July 11). Athletic Club Boise will also host the New York Cosmos on Sept. 11, welcoming one of American soccer's most historic brands to Boise for one of the most anticipated home matches of the year.

"We're proud to partner with KTVB, who has supported this club from the beginning," said Brad Stith, CEO of Athletic Club Boise. "What we're building is bigger than matchdays-it's about creating something the entire community can be part of. This partnership makes that possible, whether you're in the stadium or watching from home."

KTVB President and General Manager Jessica Hagan said the station is excited to help bring the club's inaugural season to viewers across Idaho.

"We're thrilled to partner with Athletic Club Boise and bring these matches to our viewers," Hagan said. "This is an exciting opportunity to showcase a new era of professional sports in Boise and help grow the game by making it more accessible to our community."

Matches scheduled to air on KTVB include:

April 4: Spokane Velocity FC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.1

April 18: Westchester SC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

May 2: Chattanooga Red Wolves FC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

May 13: FC Naples - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

May 16: Monterey Bay FC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2 **

May 23: Fort Wayne FC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

May 27: Sarasota Paradise - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

June 10: Richmond Kickers - 7:30 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

June 20: Union Omaha - 7:30 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

July 11: Sacramento Republic FC - 7:30 p.m. | Ch. 7.2 **

Aug. 1: Corpus Christi FC - 7:30 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

Aug. 8: Forward Madison FC - 7:30 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

Sept. 11: New York Cosmos - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

Sept. 16: Charlotte Independence - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

Oct. 3: Greenville Triumph SC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

Oct. 17: AV Alta FC - 7 p.m. | Ch. 7.2

** USL Cup matches

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to local sports and community connection as Athletic Club Boise begins its first professional season and continues building momentum across the region.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 23, 2026

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