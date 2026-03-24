Athletic Club Boise Falls 2-3 to Union Omaha in Back-And-Forth Battle

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise fell 2-3 to Union Omaha on late, Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium in a tightly contested match that featured multiple lead changes and late drama. After conceding an own goal in the first half, Boise responded with a penalty from Luan Figueirôa Brito to level the match before halftime. Union Omaha regained the lead midway through the second half, but Boise answered again through a long-range strike from Philip Mayaka to make it 2-2. The hosts ultimately secured the result in the 84th minute, as Diego Gutiérrez netted his second goal of the match to lift Omaha to the win.

First Half

Union Omaha controlled much of the early tempo, using sustained possession to apply pressure in the opening minutes while Athletic Club Boise looked to settle into the match. The hosts broke through in the 22nd minute following a corner, as a deflection off Joseph Andema ultimately went in off Philip Mayaka for an own goal. Omaha continued to threaten through physical play and set pieces, but Boise responded well, growing into the match and creating more consistent attacking moments.

That response paid off in the 28th minute when Mayaka drew a foul in the box, and Luan Figueirôa Brito converted the penalty to level the match at 1-1. The remainder of the half was physical and competitive, with both sides trading fouls and defensive stops, as Omaha held a slight edge in possession while Boise remained organized and dangerous going forward heading into the break.

Second Half

Union Omaha came out of the break on the front foot, creating a series of early chances that forced Joseph Andema into multiple saves to keep the match level. The sustained pressure eventually paid off in the 73rd minute, when Diego Gutiérrez finished from close range off a cross to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Omaha continued to threaten in transition and from wide areas, while Boise looked to respond through substitutions and attacking adjustments.

Boise found its answer in the 81st minute, as Philip Mayaka delivered a standout moment with a long-range strike from outside the box to bring the match level at 2-2. The momentum shift was short-lived, however, as Gutiérrez struck again just three minutes later, working through defenders before finishing to restore Omaha's lead. Boise pushed forward in the closing minutes, but despite late pressure and several stoppage-time opportunities, Omaha held on to secure a 3-2 result.

Next Up

Athletic Club Boise will have a bye week before returning home for a historic moment, hosting Spokane Velocity in the club's home opener on April 4. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT as AC Boise makes its debut in front of its home supporters.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 23, 2026

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