James Parks Reconnects with Éamon Zayed to Sign for Corpus Christi FC

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed defender James Parks to an academy contract for the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

This is Parks' second professional contract after signing an academy contract with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in 2024.

"During the high school season, I was in contact with Éamon and he said he would love to have me and come to Copus Christi to sign another academy contract," Parks said. "I'm very happy to be here and reunite with some of the lads from Hailstorm and Éamon and I'm excited for the season. Go Sharks!"

At 16-years-old, Parks joined Northern Colorado's U20 team. Soon after, Coach Zayed took notice and invited Parks to train with the first team. Parks worked his way up to earning an academy contract and being a part of the team that won the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Following Zayed's departure from the team, Parks found a place in Colorado Springs with Colorado Switchbacks 2. He returned to his hometown of Fort Collins, CO.

"Just like some of the veteran guys, James also comes from the Hailstorm tree having worked with a few of our current players and Éamon in their time there," Assistant Coach Manuel Iwabuchi said.

"My introduction to James was actually at a professional combine where he stood out through his maturity and quality with the ball at his feet despite being one of the younger players in the combine. Signing an academy contract sets up James to gain valuable experience and opportunity while also reinforcing our backline. He's already shown great potential and I'm excited to see his continued growth throughout this season!"

While the Fort Collins, Colorado native was playing in high school, Parks earned several accolades including an all-state selection in 2023.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 23, 2026

James Parks Reconnects with Éamon Zayed to Sign for Corpus Christi FC - Corpus Christi FC

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