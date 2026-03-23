Hearts of Pine Fall Narrowly to Vermont Green FC in U.S. Open Cup Opener

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







BURLINGTON, Vt. - Portland Hearts of Pine opened their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign Tuesday night, falling 1-0 to Vermont Green FC in a tightly contested First Round matchup at Virtue Field.

Played in front of a sold-out crowd in frigid conditions, the match marked the first-ever meeting between the two New England sides and delivered an early glimpse of what is quickly becoming a regional rivalry.

The decisive moment came in the 40th minute, when Vermont forward David Ismail capitalized on a loose ball to score the game's only goal.

Despite pushing for an equalizer in the second half, Portland was unable to break through a Vermont defense that limited chances and held Portland to just one shot on target.

The match unfolded in challenging conditions, with temperatures hovering near 19 degrees at kickoff, as both teams battled not only each other but the elements in a physical, high-energy contest.

While the result brings an early end to Portland's 2026 Open Cup run, the night reflected the intensity, passion, and growing identity of the club both on and off the field.

With strong traveling support and a competitive performance in difficult conditions, we now turn our full focus to the USL League One season ahead.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.