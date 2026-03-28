Fort Wayne Football Club Falls 2-0 to New York Cosmos in Matchup of 1st-Year USL League One Clubs

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - Fort Wayne Football Club remains in search of its first victory in professional soccer following a 2-0 loss to the New York Cosmos on Saturday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Fort Wayne FC (0-2-1) controlled possession of the ball - 71.7% to 28.3% - and had myriad chances to score but couldn't quite find the back of the net. Fort Wayne FC hit the goalpost and crossbar multiple times and saw Cosmos goalkeeper Derrek Chan make four saves for the clean sheet.

The Cosmos (1-3-0), also in its first USL League One season, got goals from Sebastián Guenzatti and Davide Galazzini in the 21st and 50th minutes, respectively, as Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann thwarted 1 of 3 shots that were on target.

Overall, Fort Wayne FC led 20-6 in shots taken, including a Taig Healy chance in the box in the 73rd minute - after he put a move on defender Anderson Holt - but the shot was turned away by Chan to preserve the two-goal lead. Fort Wayne FC's Jack Thomas had four shots for the visitors in front of a crowd of 1,146.

Fort Wayne FC, established in 2019 and in its first professional season after moving up from USL League Two, is now three matches into its season-opening stretch of five road matches before the May 2 home opener against the Charlotte Independence at Fort Wayne FC Park.

On sale now are season and single-match tickets, along with 3- and 6-Match Mini Plans, at tickets.fortwaynefc.com.

Fort Wayne FC next plays 7 p.m. April 11 at the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Notes: Fort Wayne FC's Starting XI included: Bernd Schipmann, Jayden Smith, Tiago Dias, Reid Sproat, JP Jordan, Lilian Ricol, Michael Rempel, Juan Solis, Ryan Becher, Jack Thomas and Javier Armas. ... It was Smith's first start in professional soccer. ... Daniel Oyetunde and Ian Abbey made their Fort Wayne FC debuts. ... Out of the lineup due to injuries were goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe and defender James Musa, both of whom are considered week-to-week. ... Taner Akin replaced Briscoe and was Schipmann's backup. Akin was also the backup in the season-opening 2-0 loss to FC Naples on March 7 and has remained on the roster since, though he was not active in the 2-all draw March 14 with the Sarasota Paradise. ... New York came into Saturday off a 3-2 Wednesday night loss to the Greenville Triumph.

FORT WAYNE FC 0-0-0

NY COSMOS 1-1-2

March 28, 2026

At Hinchliffe Stadium, Paterson, New Jersey

Attendance: 1,146

RECORDS: FW 0-2-1; SAR 1-3-0

GOALS: FW-None; NYC-Sebastián Guenzatti, Davide Galazzini.

ASSISTS: FW-None; NYC-Philip Spengler 2.

SAVES: FW-Bernd Schipmann, 1; NYC-Derrek Chan, 2.

POSSESSION: FW-71.7%; NYC-28.3%.

YELLOW CARDS: FW-Juan Solis, Reid Sproat, Lilian Ricol, Tiago Dias, Daniel Oyetunde; NYC- Nicholas Mendonca, Christian Koffi, Davide Galazzini.

RED CARDS: None

REFEREE: Matthew Corrigan







United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2026

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