Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe Unable to Join Puerto Rico for Upcoming FIFA Series

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club regrets to announce that goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe was unable to join Puerto Rico's National Team for the upcoming FIFA Series, due to a minor injury Briscoe suffered in a recent training session.

Briscoe, 24, was named to the National Team on March 16, the third time he'd been selected for Puerto Rico's roster in his career.

The FIFA Series features 36 teams playing in eight different countries. Puerto Rico, one of the hosts, is in a group with American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with two friendlies on the docket for each. Puerto Rico is scheduled to play today and Saturday.

Fort Wayne FC plays at the New York Cosmos 2 p.m. Saturday. A replacement for Briscoe will be announced in the coming days and he is considered week-to-week with the injury.

For those wishing to watch Fort Wayne FC's match Saturday, there will be an official watch party at JK O'Donnell's Irish Pub.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 25, 2026

Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe Unable to Join Puerto Rico for Upcoming FIFA Series - Fort Wayne FC

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