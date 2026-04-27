Introducing the Victory & Liberty Derby: Fort Wayne Football Club vs. Indy Eleven

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne and Indianapolis have long stood as two of Indiana's defining cities, each with their own identity, their own voice, and proud traditions that reflect both.

In Fort Wayne, sports have long been about grit. From packed gymnasiums, ice rinks and natatoriums, to a growing presence on soccer pitches, the city's sports culture is built on resilience, hard work, a deep connection to the community - and championships.

In Indianapolis, sports are woven into the fabric of the state's largest metropolitan area. From global events to historic venues, the capital city has long been a premier stage where excellence is expected and achievement celebrated.

Now, those two identities will meet, as Fort Wayne Football Club and Indy Eleven begin a rivalry rooted not just in proximity but in purpose.

Introducing the Victory & Liberty Derby.

The name draws directly from two of Indiana's most iconic landmarks. In Fort Wayne, the dome of the Allen County Courthouse is crowned by Lady Liberty, a symbol of justice, independence, and the enduring spirit of its people. In Indianapolis, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument rises at the heart of the city, topped by the Statue of Victory - representing triumph, strength, and the pursuit of excellence - and is a key component of Indy Eleven's primary logo that rests about their players' hearts.

Two cities. Two symbols.

Liberty and Victory do not just overlook their skylines - they define them. And now, they define this derby, which will begin with a May 16 Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium. The USL Cup is a World Cup-style tournament featuring teams from USL League One, in which Fort Wayne FC competes, and the level above it, USL Championship, in which Indy Eleven plays.

Each match between Fort Wayne FC and Indy Eleven, this year and in the years to come, is an opportunity to celebrate two cities with different identities but tied to one great state - Indiana. The matches are a chance to show off contrasting styles of play, and celebrate competition in its purest form, but also an occasion to promote the clubs' shared goal of growing the beautiful game of soccer in Indiana.

This is the Victory & Liberty Derby.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 27, 2026

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