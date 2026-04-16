Fort Wayne Football Club Unveils Black Home Kits in Front of 400 Fans at Parkview Mirro Center

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







To the raucous applause of 400 season-ticket holders and corporate partners, Fort Wayne Football Club unveiled its home kits Wednesday night. The reveal of the black-colored kits was held at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, where Fort Wayne FC held its annual Meet the Team Party.

Fort Wayne FC is coming off its first victory in professional soccer, a 1-0 result Saturday on the road against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Taig Healy scored the lone goal 44 seconds in, as Fort Wayne FC improved to 1-2-1 against a Chattanooga team that finished second in the USL League One standings last season before falling in the playoff quarterfinals.

Preparing to open Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on May 2, Fort Wayne FC has played its first four matches in professional soccer on the road. Next up is a match at Louisville City FC, a member of USL Championship, in a Prinx Tires USL Cup match on April 28.

Then, Fort Wayne FC will finally come home and put on the black kits for only the second time. Judging by Wednesday's positive response, the fans will love them when the players don them at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now and there are a variety of options, including season tickets, single-match tickets, and 3- and 6-Match Mini Plans.







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