Fort Wayne Football Club Readies to Face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Matchup of Well-Rested Teams

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club has hit the road again, heading to East Ridge, Tennessee, where it will face the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in a 7 p.m. match at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Click here to read the Fort Wayne FC game notes. Heading into its home opener, here are the Red Wolves' notes.

Fort Wayne FC is still looking for its first win in the professional ranks of USL League One, as it comes into the match with a 0-2-1 record, but Fort Wayne FC has had plenty of time in training to work out the kinks since falling 2-0 to the New York Cosmos on March 28.

Since that defeat, Fort Wayne FC has made additions to the roster, including the signings of goalkeeper Alex Grow and midfielder Kabiru Gafar, and confidence is high that the club can get some needed standings points against the Red Wolves.

Forward Ian Abbey also signed a standard player agreement, after his 25-day contract expired. Abbey made his senior-level pro debut against the Cosmos.

Fort Wayne FC is in the midst of five straight road matches to begin its USL League One tenure, a stretch that will culminate with a Prinx Tires USL Cup match April 25 at Louisville City FC, and then Fort Wayne FC will prepare to open Ruoff Mortgage Stadium. The first match there will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.

On sale are season tickets, single-match tickets, and 3- and 6-Match Mini Plans.

Saturday's opponent, the Red Wolves, finished second in the USL League One table last season, an impressive feat for the club after many prognosticators hadn't give them enough credit in preseason rankings. Chattanooga went 15-5-10, second only to eventual regular-season and playoff champion One Knoxville, though the Red Wolves fell in the playoff quarterfinals.

This season, Chattanooga is off to a 1-0-1 start and also comes into this match well rested; it hasn't played since a 2-2 draw with AV Alta FC on March 28. Omar Hernandez leads Chattanooga with two goals and two assists this season.

The match will air on ESPN+. Fort Wayne FC is hosting an official watch party at Wings Etc., 8388 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne. Come cheer on the Autumn Gold & Black and get some delicious food with fellow sports enthusiasts.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 10, 2026

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