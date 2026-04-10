Kickers Travel to Spokane for Saturday Night Clash

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers make their way to the west coast to face Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

Richmond (0-2-1) claimed a 1-0 victory over in-state foe Loudoun United FC on April 1 at City Stadium, advancing to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

The Kickers found a 96th-minute winner, as Lucca Dourado fired home a Tarik Pannholzer assist to secure the victory and send the Kickers through in the U.S. Open Cup.

Goalkeeper Yann Fillion led a Kickers backline that held strong, coming up with key stops to keep the game level through stoppage time.

Richmond only allowed two shots on goal across 96 minutes of action.

With the result, the Kickers are now 31-9-2 all-time at City Stadium in U.S. Open Cup competition.

Numbers to Know

2: Forwards Josh Kirkland and Lucca Dourado have each tallied two goals through five games across all competitions this season.

3: Friday marks the Kickers third USL1 road match of the 2026 season.

10: Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

13: Hayden Anderson leads the Kickers with 13 tackles through three regular season matches.

15: Yann Fillion has tallied 15 saves across three USL1 regular season matches, recording a save percentage of 83.3%.

34th Season Synopsis

The Kickers begin the 2026 season with a new look roster featuring nine returners and 13 newcomers.

Richmond returns it's top goal scorer from a season ago as Darwin Espinal enters 2026 off a campaign which saw the El Progreso, Honduras native score nine goals including eight from outside the box.

The Kickers also return striker Josh Kirkland who added eight goals a season ago and captain Dakota Barnathan who will look to anchor the midfield in his fifth season with the team.

Richmond features a new look backline with the addition of goalkeeper Yann Fillion and backs Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana and Sean Vinber

Founded in 1993 and entering their 34th season overall, the Kickers stand as the longest continuously operating professional soccer team in the United States.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

The Kickers welcome MLS side Columbus Crew to City Stadium for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on Paramount+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 10, 2026

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