South Texas Sports Chiropractic Becomes Official Chiropractor of Corpus Christi FC

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce South Texas Sports Chiropractic as the official chiropractor partner of Corpus Christi FC.

South Texas Sports Chiropractic has been treating people of the Coastal Bend for several years. They believe in preventative health care and giving patients personalized, comprehensive treatments. Patients even receive exercises they can do on their own to remain in a healthy state.

South Texas Sports Chiropractic is located at 2033 Airline Road, Suite H2 Corpus Christi, Texas. They specialize in traditional chiropractic treatments as well as sports recovery treatments, but they also provide cup decompression therapy, dry needling and flexion distraction. They will be looking after the Sharks all season long.

To inquire about becoming a partner of Corpus Christi FC, please email partners@corpuscfc.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 25, 2026

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