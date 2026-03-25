Velocity FC Acquires Medgy Alexandre on Loan from Charleston Battery

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC has acquired forward Medgy Alexandre on a year-long loan from USL Championship side Charleston Battery, pending league and federation approval.

Alexandre recently earned a 25-day contract from Charleston after a strong showing in the preseason. Before joining the Battery, Medgy played for MLS Next Pro club Sporting KC ll from 2024-25, scoring 11 goals across 41 appearances for Kansas City.

Medgy had a career year with KC in 2025, starting in 19 of his 27 appearances and scoring a team high eight goals. The year before, Alexandre scored three times across 14 appearances in his first season playing professionally.

The Miami native spent most of his youth career in Montreal, Canada, where he played in the CF Montreal youth system, competing with their U-17 through U-23 teams from 2019 to 2023. Alexandre spent his last season with the club competing in Ligue1 Québec, a semi-pro league in Canada, helping Montreal to a 12-4-6 record.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on Alexandre and what he can add to the team.

"Medgy is a young, talented winger who joins us on the back of a productive MLSNP season in 2025, scoring eight goals as a winger," said Veidman. "Finding that type of goal contribution this late in the window is hard to find, so we are excited to add a young, pacey, and exciting prospect to the roster and help him develop and grow through the year."

Medgy Alexandre will join Spokane Velocity FC as they travel to Charlotte for a road tilt against Charlotte Independence on March 27th. Velocity FC hosts AV Alta FC for their next home match on April 7th. Get tickets today at https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-single-match-tickets/.







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