Spokane Velocity FC Defeats New York Cosmos 3-1 in Offensive Clinic

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Velocity FC took down New York Cosmos 3-1 to win its second straight regular season match and rise to the top of the table of League One standings with a 2-0 record.

Coach Veidman spoke on what worked offensively for his team on Saturday.

"We identified some areas that we could attack, based on what we saw from Cosmos in their last game. Once we got our rhythm on the ball and started to attack the right spaces, we executed," said Veidman.

The first 20 minutes of play was a defensive duel between both teams, with neither getting a shot attempt off in that span. Spokane's first goal came in the 25th minute when defender Jack Denton scored off a touch pass by Simon Fitch in the penalty box to give Velocity FC a 1-0 lead. The goal was Denton's first of the young season.

Spokane struck gold again in the 39th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick because of a foul by New York goalkeeper Tristan Stephani in the penalty area. Captain Luis Gil took the PK and converted it to build his side's lead to 2-0. The goal was Gil's first of the campaign.

Velocity FC defender Derek Waldeck spoke on the challenges Spokane has faced to start the season, including a busy first week of matches.

"We knew to start the year off with three games in six days was gonna be a challenge," said Waldeck. "We knew today was gonna be a tough one, so to get nine points from our first three games is awesome."

Velocity FC continued their offensive clinic in the 43rd minute, with forward Neco Brett getting a goal of his own that was assisted by Shavon John-Brown. Shavon threaded a pass to Brett in the middle of the penalty area, with Neco firing a one-legged shot into the net to give Spokane a 3-0 lead into halftime.

John-Brown credited coach Veidman and the team's film study to the successful match on Saturday.

"Like coach said, we watched video and knew what we had to take advantage of," said John-Brown.

New York came out aggressive offensively to start the second half, getting their first goal in the 48th minute off a chip shot from midfielder Justin Milovanov. The play started off a free kick from Ajmeer Spengler near midfield, with the ball ricocheting off multiple people before finding Milovanov in front of the net to bring the score to 3-1.

Spokane had several chances at a fourth goal, with one attempt in the 75th minute by John-Brown inside the penalty area being saved by Stephani. Shavon brought out shifty dribbling on a fastbreak to find himself open inside the box but not being able to get his shot past Stephani.

Velocity FC's win was their third this week, with the team coming off a U.S. Open Cup dub last Wednesday against Ventura County Fusion and a season opening win last Sunday against Union Omaha.

Coach Veidman is proud of the adversity his team has faced in their opening week of play this season.

"To cap the week off with three wins in our first week with a depleted roster, guys coming in with no pre-season. The guys have been absolute mountain men, like machines," said Veidman. "It's just indescribable what they've gone through this week, especially with the travel midweek as well, so I'm super proud of them."

Following Saturday's win, Spokane Velocity FC will hit the road for a tilt against Charlotte Independence on March 27th at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 4:30 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity FC's next home match on April 7th against AV Alta FC, visit Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 21, 2026

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