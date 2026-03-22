Charlotte Independence Defender Reudd Manin Called up to Martinique National Team

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Martinique National Football Team has called up Charlotte Independence defender Reudd Manin ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF international window.

Manin earns his second career selection to the Martinique squad, which will travel to the Dominican Republic for a pair of matches, facing Cuba on March 26 and El Salvador on March 29.

The 23-year-old has featured in both matches for the Independence to open the 2026 campaign. The first-year professional out of Presbyterian College logged 69 minutes in the league opener at Westchester SC before adding 73 minutes in Charlotte's 4-1 victory over Ristozi FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round.

"I'm truly honored and proud to receive my call-up to the Martinique National Team," said Manin. "Representing my country is something special, and I don't take this opportunity for granted. I'm excited to keep working, to keep growing, and to give everything I have in preparation for the Gold Cup. This is another step in my journey, and I'm ready to embrace the challenge."

Manin will depart for international duty as the Independence prepare to open their home league schedule Friday night against Spokane Velocity FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the match are available now.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.