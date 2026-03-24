Velocity FC Signs Frenchman Ibrahim Covi to Its Backline for 2026 Season

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC has signed defender Ibrahim Covi to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

Covi comes to Spokane from MLS Next Pro club Carolina Core FC, where he started in 45 of his 49 appearances. From 2024-25, Ibrahim scored three goals and notched two assists for Carolina.

The Paris native started his youth career with Paris FC, where he played with their U6-U15 program. Covi moved to Jeunesse D'Aubervilliers' U17 National Team, where he scored six goals over 23 matches. His youth career made one final stop at FC Metz, where he got promoted to their professional second team after a season and scored one goal for Metz over 23 matches from 2018-19.

Before signing with Carolina in 2023, Covi played for SD Pronferradina of Spain, where he made 43 appearances and scored one goal. His national experience earned him a spot on Carolina Core FC before their inaugural season in MLS Next Pro.

Spokane head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on Covi's strengths and what he will bring to the backline.

"Ibrahim Covi joins us after a strong year individually in MLSNP in 2025," said Veidman. "He brings a slightly different profile to our backline with his height, physicality, and athleticism but he's someone who is very confident with the ball but also a strong defender and a serial winner which adds to our culture."

Ibrahim Covi will join Spokane Velocity FC on March 27th when they take on Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium. For tickets to Velocity's next home match on April 7th, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-single-match-tickets/.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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