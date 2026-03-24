Kickers Sign Midfielder Nils Seufert to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed midfielder Nils Seufert to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday. The Mannheim, Germany native played 2239 minutes over 28 games a season ago.

Seufert totaled four goals and three assists during the Kicker's 2025 campaign, his first season with the club. The playmaking midfielder has recorded 21 goals and 22 assists in his career, making over 240 appearances including over a decade playing professionally in his home country.

Seufert and the Kickers return to the road this week, traveling to Covenant Health Park to challenge One Knoxville SC on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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