Kickers Sign Midfielder Nils Seufert to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed midfielder Nils Seufert to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday. The Mannheim, Germany native played 2239 minutes over 28 games a season ago.
Seufert totaled four goals and three assists during the Kicker's 2025 campaign, his first season with the club. The playmaking midfielder has recorded 21 goals and 22 assists in his career, making over 240 appearances including over a decade playing professionally in his home country.
Seufert and the Kickers return to the road this week, traveling to Covenant Health Park to challenge One Knoxville SC on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).
United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026
- Velocity FC Signs Frenchman Ibrahim Covi to Its Backline for 2026 Season - Spokane Velocity FC
- Hearts Battle to Gritty Road Clean Sheet against AV Alta FC - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Kickers Sign Midfielder Nils Seufert to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Richmond Kickers
- Tiao and Gill Earn International Call-Ups - One Knoxville SC
- Sarasota Paradise Sign Academy Trio: Sanchez, Brulinski & Kend - Sarasota Paradise
- Hearts of Pine Virtual Supporters Summit March 30 - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Kickers Stories
- Kickers Sign Midfielder Nils Seufert to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Kickers Host 5,494 Fans for Home Opener, Fall 1-0 to FC Naples
- Kickers Set to Host Loudoun United in Round Two of U.S. Open Cup
- Richmond Hosts FC Naples for USL League One Home Opener
- Kickers Move on in U.S. Open Cup Competition, Defeat NoVA FC 2-0