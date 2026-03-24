Hearts Battle to Gritty Road Clean Sheet against AV Alta FC

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







LANCASTER, CA - Portland Hearts of Pine delivered a resilient defensive performance on the road Saturday night, earning a hard-fought 0-0 draw against AV Alta FC in USL League One action.

Under sustained pressure for much of the match, Portland's back line and goalkeeper Kash Oladepo turned in a standout performance, combining to keep AV Alta off the scoresheet. The Hearts faced a barrage of attacking moments, absorbing wave after wave while maintaining composure and organization.

Oladepo anchored the effort with a commanding presence in goal, making key saves and organizing the defense throughout the match. His performance, paired with a committed defensive unit, secured the club's clean sheet and a valuable point on the road.

Despite the physical, high-intensity contest, Portland remained disciplined and difficult to break down, continuing to show its identity as a hard-to-beat side early in the season.

The match also featured a special moment late, as Bowdoin standout Tyler Huck made his first appearance for the Hearts. His debut marked a meaningful milestone, stepping onto the field for his adopted home-state club.

The Hearts will stay on the road as they travel to face Sarasota Paradise FC next, continuing their early-season push in USL League One play.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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