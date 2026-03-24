Sarasota Paradise Sign Academy Trio: Sanchez, Brulinski & Kend

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce the signings of Adam Kend, Dominik Brulinski, and Kevin Sanchez to academy contracts, further strengthening the club's commitment to developing young talent during its inaugural professional season.

These additions bring international experience, strong developmental backgrounds, and a lot of potential for the future, reinforcing the club's mission to provide a professional pathway for the next generation of domestic talent. The players are eligible for the first team and the newly formed U20 USL Academy.

Adam Kend (above, center), a 20-year-old defender from Boca Raton, Florida, developed at Schulz Soccer Academy before continuing his progression in Europe. He spent three seasons within the German second-division academy system with Borea Dresden, followed by a stint with Deutz Academy, and most recently featured with Huesca in Spain's second division.

"I've really enjoyed getting started with the team and being part of what we're building here in Sarasota, and to have the support of such a great fanbase," said Kend.

Dominik Brulinski (above), a 19-year-old midfielder from Glendale, New York, emerged as a top goal scorer in the UPSL last season. His journey began locally in New York, before moving to Albertson, SC, followed by four seasons with New York's Two Bridges Academy.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent Sarasota Paradise and take the next step in my development. There's a strong culture here, and I'm excited to keep improving while helping the team build something special," said Brulinski.

Kevin Sanchez (above), a midfielder/defender from Newport News, Virginia, developed through Richmond United and the Richmond Kickers U20s, where he previously worked under Paradise Head Coach Mika Elovaara. The 19-year-old's familiarity with the coaching staff and system adds another layer of cohesion to the squad.

"Playing professionally has always been a dream of mine, so to have the opportunity here with Sarasota Paradise means a lot. I'm excited to meet the fans and represent the club this season," said Sanchez.

Head Coach Mika Elovaara spoke on the importance of these additions to the group: "I am excited for Kevin, Dominik and Adam, as they take this important step in their respective careers. Adam came to our tryout and impressed our staff with his defending and tenacity, while also being clean on the ball. Similarly to Adam, Dominik made a great impression on us in our tryout, demonstrating maturity in and out of possession and some really exciting individual quality as well. Rounding up our first academy contract signings, Kevin is a player I have known and worked with for years now. He is the ultimate team player, a young leader on and off the field who can play multiple positions in a defending role.

"Adding these three young men to our first-team environment, as well as to our U20 USL Academy team, is an important step in laying a strong foundation for our player development pathway."

These signings reflect Sarasota Paradise's long-term vision of creating a clear pathway for young players to progress into the professional ranks while contributing to the club's success on the field.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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