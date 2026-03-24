Tiao and Gill Earn International Call-Ups

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC will be represented on the international stage in the coming days with a pair of players receiving call-ups to their respective national teams. Forward Real Gill will head off to camp with Trinidad and Tobago, while defender Chris Tiao is linking up with Chinese Taipei.

Gill has already achieved 16 caps with the "Soca Warriors" and will look to add to that total in the upcoming FIFA international window. Born in the Carribean island nation's capital city, Port of Spain, Gill has tallied a pair of goals with his national team. Trinidad and Tobago is traveling to Uzbekistan where it will face Venezuela on Friday, March 27 and Gabon on Monday, March 30 for FIFA Series 2026 - the inaugural edition of an international friendly competition, featuring 48 national teams.

The call up comes at an opportune time for Gill who most recently made his mark for One Knox with the club's second goal in a 3-1 victory last week over SC Vistula Garfield to advance in 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The 23-year-old winger has also appeared in both of One Knox's USL League One matches this season.

Meanwhile, Tiao is poised to earn his eighth cap with Chinese Taipei as the national team readies to face Sri Lanka at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Tuesday, March 31 for the final match of 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification. Making his debut for Chinese Taipei in 2024, Tiao has provided a goal and three assists in his seven national team appearances.

Having signed with One Knox this past offseason, Tiao has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of the club's first two USL1 matches.

Tiao will be available for selection on Tuesday when One Knox welcomes Corpus Christi FC for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff from Covenant Health Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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