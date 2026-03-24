Hearts of Pine Virtual Supporters Summit March 30

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







We're inviting you to join us for a live Virtual Supporters Summit on Monday, March 30, from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM ET, streaming on the Hearts of Pine YouTube Channel.

This is a chance to hear directly from club leadership as we head into Season 2-where we've been, and where we're going in 2026 and beyond.

What to Expect

Hear first from Head Coach & Sporting Director Bobby Murphy and Club Captain Mikey Lopez as they reflect on our inaugural season, our first ever offseason, and looking ahead to opening day at Fort Fitzy.

Following conversation with the sporting side, hear from Club Founder & Chief Community Officer Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, VP of Fan Experience Hannah Sirois, and Club President Kevin Schohl. The group will be providing updates on ticketing initiatives, stadium improvements, the community work being done by the new Hearts of Pine Foundation, progress toward a USL W team, and more initiatives on the horizon.

Each segment will end with panelists answering questions submitted through the chat. The Virtual Supporters Summit is open to anyone who'd like to join and will be live on Hearts of Pine YouTube Channel Monday, March 30 at 6:00 PM ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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