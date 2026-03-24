Match Preview: 3.28 NAP v MAD

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC began their 2026 USL League One season in Knoxville where they pulled off an incredible upset defeating the 2025 League Champions, One Knoxville SC, in a 2-1 victory. Following their win in Knoxville, the squad faced numerous travel complications with canceled flights and inclement weather preventing the Mingos from returning home before arriving in Michigan to take on the Flint City Bucks in Round One of the U.S. Open Cup. Forward put up a good fight, but were unable to subdue a young and hungry roster of all new Bucks signings out to prove themselves and secure the cupset. Now with the rest and training needed following their long road trip, the Mingos are refreshed and ready to take on the undefeated FC Naples in Florida this Saturday as they re-enter league play. Forward will need to dig-in to get things going offensively against a red hot Naples defense that has already put up two clean sheet performances in three games.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FCB v MAD

This match started off with lightning pace as both teams set a high tempo from the opening whistle. Flint City came out chippy, with a myriad of fouls committed within the first ten minutes of play. The Bucks struck first in the 13' when an awkward deflection resulted in an FMFC own goal. The Bucks nearly found a second in the 16' with a shot going just wide of the goal. Madison had a good look in the 28' when Annor got his head to the ball in front of the goal after a beautiful cross but sent it over the bar. Madison was able to slow the tempo toward the end of the first half, controlling more possession in a much more composed style of play. Kanyane sent in a dangerous cross in the 40' that no Mingo could find the end of, but did result in an FMFC corner. The corner was well delivered, but again, fruitless for the Flamingos. The Mingos almost found an equalizer in the 44' but it was sent over the bar by the Bucks keeper. The Flamingos headed into the locker rooms trailing 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Forward came out swinging in the second half with a shot in the 48' that went just wide.Edwards had another big chance in the 48' with a header that was also just off the mark. Forward seemed to have scored in the 51' after a tap-in from Gebhard, but the ball was ruled out of play. Edwards ripped a shot in the 53' but it went well wide. After absorbing pressure from the Mingos, Flint City found a second goal through their substitute, Lopez, in the 63' minute. Forward continued to control a majority of possession, creating plenty of chances from set pieces earned from outside the box. However, they were unable to convert. Humphrey saw a late sending off in stoppage time before the game came to a close.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on FC Naples

Cleated Rivalries: We all know that taking on former teammates can make for a heated matchup. FMFC heads into Naples to face old friends, Aiden Mesias and a red-hot Chris Garcia. Forward will need to meet these two head-on and find a way to shut down the former Mingos in order to make a statement of their own.

Rested and Recharged: After their difficult week on the road, the Mingos were able to get some much-needed rest after finally making it back to Madison this week. With their batteries recharged and the squad able to return to their usual training schedule, they should be locked-in for this Saturday's away match.

Mr. Madison: Gebhard is set to hit his 10k regular season minute milestone over the weekend. With only 41 minutes to go to hit the landmark, look to him to bring the energy and experience the Club needs as he sets the example for what success in USL League One looks like.

SNAPSHOT: #NAPvMAD

Saturday, March, 28th

6PM CST Kickoff

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party - Forward Club

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 1-0-0

NAP: 2-0-1







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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