One Knox Splits Points with Corpus Christi FC

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The chances certainly were there for One Knoxville SC to grab three points at home. Unfortunately for the home side, those chances were left wanting on Tuesday night at Covenant Health park as it played out to a scoreless draw against Corpus Christi FC.

"We're disappointed because we have to be able to get three points in a match like that," said Head Coach Ian Fuller. "Scoring goals is the hardest part of the game and it takes the most composure, character and desire all combined. I don't think we were nearly at our best and in order to get points at home you have to make it happen."

The point bumps One Knox's total to four on the young USL League One season, but is still in search of its first win in front of a home crowd in 2026. And Not getting the victory despite holding Corpus Christi scoreless made for a frustrating evening for Fuller.

His squad dominated pretty much every statistic in the box score except for the scoreline. The most glaring discrepancy was One Knox's 18 total shots - six on target - while its opponent only mustered four shots with one on frame, opting instead to sit numbers behind the ball and ensure no goal would come.

"We know we're going to face that at home for sure," Fuller noted on facing a low block. "I thought we had enough space to play in. We showed that we could get into the final third, but our creativity there was next to none."

One Knox finished the match 61.3% of possession, completed mores passes (366) than Corpus Christi attempted (280), won the corner kick battle 9-2, and had 25 touches in the opposing box, compared to eight for the visitors.

It appeared on multiple occasions, particularly in the second half, that One Knox would finally breakthrough the Corpus Christi dam. In the 49th minute, a Stavros Zarokostas cross from the corner flag found its way to Mikkel Gøling's feet at the top of the six yard box, but was thwarted on a diving stop from Corpus Christi goalkeeper James Talbot.

Talbot was called into action again seven minutes later, this time on a low darting shot from One Knox forward Eli Conway. One Knox would keep its foot on the gas pedal as the clock kept ticking to 90 minutes. Teddy Baker had a short sequence of near goals with a bending kick in the 66th minute that beat a diving Talbot but was just wide of the post. Three minutes later, the English midfielder was sprung free in the box from a nice passing combination with Gøling, but his effort to the far post again went wide.

"I asked them to be more creative," Fuller explained of his halftime message to the squad. "We were getting more opportunities one versus one and two versus two. But we were still not dynamic and taking the easy option out which was to cross immediately or shoot from distance. I didn't think that we did much better with that in the second half. It's something that we will be working on, but it doesn't help us tonight."

Baker, along with Gøling and Conway, finished the match with a match-high three total shots, while Gøling and Conway each had a pair of shots on target.

Seven total yellow cards were shown throughout the match, including one to Fuller in first half stoppage time.

With the ball spending much of the night on the opposite end of the field, One Knox goalkeeper Johan Garibay secured his first clean sheet of the season with his one save not coming until the 87th minute of the match.

> MATCH DETAILS

LINEUPS

CRP: Talbot - GK, Gomez, Chaney (Cerritos 63 ¬Â²), Abeal (Keegan 85 ¬Â²), Pondeca, Langlois - C, Kwakwa (Dietrich 76 ¬Â²), Keaney, Infuso, Thomas (Medina 45 ¬Â²), Roscoe

KNX: Garibay - GK, Tiao, Skelton - C, McRobb, Brown, Caputo, Murphy Jr. (Baker 60 ¬Â²), Gøling, Zarokostas (Perkins 83 ¬Â²), Conway (Linhares 60 ¬Â²), Krioutchenkov (Diene 60 ¬Â²)

GOALS

CRP:

KNX:

DISCIPLINE

CRP: Abeal (Yellow) 22 ¬Â²; Infuso (Yellow) 36 ¬Â²; Roscoe (Yellow) 65 ¬Â²; Dietrich (Yellow) 86 ¬Â²

KNX: Murphy Jr. (Yellow) 19 ¬Â²; Fuller (Yellow) 45 ¬Â²; Brown (Yellow) 86 ¬Â²

NEXT UP

One Knox will not have to wait long to give it another go for the first home victory of the season. The squad returns to Covenant Health Park on Friday to take on a familiar foe in the Richmond Kickers.

"A lot of our preparations will be done through watching video because we can't get on the training ground with the short week," Fuller said. "Richmond took quite a few points of us last year so we got an axe to grind with that, but right now we've got to fix some things. We're a club now where we expect a lot and I expect a lot."

Kickoff for that match is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (tickets). Following that contest, One Knox then makes the short trip across the Tennessee-North Carolina border to revive the Smoky Mountain series against Asheville City SC on Tuesday in the second round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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