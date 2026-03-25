James Talbot and Corpus Christi FC's Defense Hold Strong to Tie One Knoxville 0-0

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - James Talbot's performance stifles One Knoxville SC's offense in 0-0 tie for Corpus Christi FC (CCFC).

CCFC faced a flurry of attacks from the reigning USL League One Champions, but the Sharks stood tall on defense each time. One Knoxville ripped off 18 shots in total with Talbot making six saves.

One Knoxville had two dangerous opportunities on the night. In the 39th minute, One Knoxville took a corner kick to the near post. Eli Conway ran onto it and hit the ball with a quick flick, but Talbot was ready, making a diving save.

Just after half time in the 49th minute, a cross came in from the right and bounced to Mikkel Gøling in the middle of the box. He hit a hard bouncing shot, forcing Talbot to make the diving save to his right.

The Sharks defense helped out in a big way on set pieces. One Knoxville was heralded as the best team when it came to set pieces last season. The Sharks defended their restarts well, including nine corner kicks. Sam Roscoe had seven clearances, Jack Keaney credited with five and Paddy Langlois with four.

Offense was few and far between for the Sharks. They mustered up a push forward in the final five minutes of the half. The best chance came on a cross from Nacho Abeal almost on point for Christian Chaney, but he couldn't make full contact on the header.

CCFC sporadically gained momentum throughout the second half, however fouls slowed down some of the attacks. A shot on target finally came in the 87th minute from Paddy Langlois.

CCFC is back on the pitch on Saturday at Omaha Union for a 4 p.m. CST match.

CORPUS CHRISTI FC One Knoxville SC

4 SHOTS 18

1 SHOTS ON TARGET 6

6 SAVES 1

18 FOULS 19

2 CORNERS WON 9

1 OFFSIDES 0

4 YELLOW CARDS 3

Yellow Cards

CCFC: Abeal, Infuso, Roscoe, Dietrich/One Knox: Murphy, Fuller (Coach), Brown







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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