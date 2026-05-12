Match Preview: 5.16 MAD v DCFC

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC host their first home match of the season on brand new turf at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday. This match will be the second of the Prinx Tires USL Cup for the Mingos and the first for Detroit City FC. FMFC will have their work cut out for them playing against another USL Championship level Club in their very first home appearance of 2026. With a packed house and coming off of a fresh loss to AV Alta last weekend, Forward will have plenty to prove.

LAST MATCH RECAP - AV v MAD

The 'Mingos started the match with a solid look at goal, forcing an early corner. Shortly after, AV Alta came down the other end and earned a penalty kick that Desdunes converted to give the hosts an early lead. JT Harms came up big in the 15', keeping their lead to one goal. AV did find a second goal through a shot from Antwi from outside the box that found the top corner in the 21'.

Forward Madison FC came out of the break and spent the second half dominating possession and chances in the match. Munjoma was brought down in the box in the 82' with clear contact, but the referee opted to show the 'Mingo a yellow instead for simulation. The rest of the game played out similarly, with Madison looking to test the AV Alta keeper, but the second half ended as it began at 2-0.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Detroit City FC

No Place Like Home: After an unusually long early-season road trip, the Mingos are finally on home turf for the first time this year. With no arduous travel days and the familiarity of their own field, the boys will finally get a taste of homefield advantage.

Full Support: Not only will the 'Gos have the comfort of playing on a familiar turf, the nearly completely new roster will get to see the full level of support from their faithful supporters, The Flock, for the very first time. This is sure to stir a new level of excitement and drive for the boys as they play in front of their home crowd.

Range of Attack: With goals coming from seven different Flamingos across all competitions this year, Madison stands to be a formidable opponent for any team with dangerous players across the field.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v DCFC

Saturday, May 16th

5:00PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Tickets- Forward Madison FC

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Prinx Tires USL Cup Record

MAD: 0-1-0

DCFC: 0-0-0







United Soccer League One Stories from May 12, 2026

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