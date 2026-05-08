Paradise Announce Loan Recall of Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to Parent Club Columbus Crew SC
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise News Release
The Sarasota Paradise announce that goalkeeper Stanislav "Stas" Lapkes is being recalled from his loan agreement to his parent club Columbus Crew SC in the MLS. Lapkes joined the Paradise on March 4th, 2026 on loan to bolster the goalkeeping unit for the Sarasota Paradise.
Lapkes will now return to Columbus Crew SC, where he began his career in their MLS Academy. We wish Stas the best of luck as he continues his playing career with his hometown team.
"Stas Lapkes has been an absolute pleasure to work with. He is mature for his age, very professional in everything he does, a talented young goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of him. He brings great energy and positive personality into the locker room. I wish him nothing but the best in the future." - Head Coach Mika Elovaara.
United Soccer League One Stories from May 8, 2026
- Paradise Announce Loan Recall of Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to Parent Club Columbus Crew SC - Sarasota Paradise
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