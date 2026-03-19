Portland Hearts of Pine Announce 2026 Schedule Updates

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announced today a series of updates to the club's 2026 schedule.

Hearts of Pine will host Connecticut United FC in a midseason friendly on Wednesday, August 5 at Fitzpatrick Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM ET. The match remains on its originally scheduled date and time and marks the first meeting between the two New England clubs, a rare friendly between USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro opposition.

The club also announced the launch of the "Snowbird Derby," a new home-and-home friendly series between Hearts of Pine and Sarasota Paradise. Inspired by the seasonal migration of fans who spend summers in Maine and winters in Florida, the Snowbird Derby introduces a unique, cross-regional rivalry between two young clubs with an overlapping supporters base.

The first leg of the Snowbird Derby will be played in Portland on Sunday, July 26 at Fitzpatrick Stadium kicking off at 6:30 PM ET, with the return leg set for Wednesday, July 29 at Premier Sports Campus kicking off at 7:30 PM in Sarasota.

As part of this update, the previously scheduled USL League One regular season match between the two clubs - originally set for July 26 - has been shifted to Saturday, September 26 at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the date Hearts had previously been scheduled to play Tormenta FC.

Ticket Information: All tickets purchased for each respective match date remain valid for that same date. No action is required from ticket holders.

Supporters hoping to secure tickets to the Snowbird Derby match in Sarasota on July 29 can secure their tickets here: www.sarasotaparadise.us/snowbirdseries







United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026

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